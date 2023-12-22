The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

