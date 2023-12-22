The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a reduce rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.