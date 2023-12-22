The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $12,202,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $27,330,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

