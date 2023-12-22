The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

TD stock opened at C$84.74 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$75.89 and a 1 year high of C$94.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$81.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0517928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$737,449.38. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

