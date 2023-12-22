The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells $1,747,096.12 in Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 994,575 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,106 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.