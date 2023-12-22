The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $92.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

