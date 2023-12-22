Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 390,856 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $18.28 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.56.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 99,668.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,462,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,953,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425,706 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
