Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after buying an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after buying an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.