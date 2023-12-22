Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.44

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and traded as high as $16.02. Toshiba shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 27,927 shares trading hands.

Toshiba Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

