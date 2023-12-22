TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,204 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.8 %
TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TotalEnergies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
