Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $92,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.