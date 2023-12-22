TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

NYSE TRU opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 30.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 99.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 64.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

