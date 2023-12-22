TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Price Performance
Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TRX Gold Company Profile
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TRX Gold
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.