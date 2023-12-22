TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.89.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

