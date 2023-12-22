Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 140.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $665.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

