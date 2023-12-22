Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.86.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $254.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day moving average of $247.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

