Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 108.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,584,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.