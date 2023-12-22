United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

X has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

NYSE:X opened at $48.16 on Friday. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 4.40%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,655. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Steel by 424.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,131 shares during the period. KGH Ltd boosted its stake in United States Steel by 38.6% in the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United States Steel by 10.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 14.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

