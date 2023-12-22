UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $480.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.32.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.89.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

