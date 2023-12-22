Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.60.

Get Universal Display alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED opened at $188.81 on Monday. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $155.24.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Display by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,435,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,850,000 after acquiring an additional 94,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.