Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $395.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

