Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

