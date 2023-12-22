Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $3.87. Urban One shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 52,538 shares trading hands.
Urban One Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 13.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
