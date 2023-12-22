usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $0.94. usell.com shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 0 shares.

usell.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

usell.com Company Profile

usell.com, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

