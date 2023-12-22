VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $493.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.