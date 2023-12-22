VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $493.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth $42,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.