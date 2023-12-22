Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.27

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.27 and traded as low as $45.80. Value Line shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 2,860 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $450.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

