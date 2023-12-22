Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $169.11 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

