Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $84.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

