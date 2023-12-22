Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $312.47

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $312.47 and last traded at $312.26, with a volume of 71584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.33 and a 200-day moving average of $284.10.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.