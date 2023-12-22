Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lifted by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 199,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 56.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

