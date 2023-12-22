Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $215.30. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

