Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.14

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.