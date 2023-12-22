Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.14

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.14 and last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.46.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 892.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

