Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.20

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.20 and traded as low as C$5.10. Velan shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 31,815 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Velan had a negative return on equity of 25.32% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of C$107.09 million during the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

