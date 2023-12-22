Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 9,016 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 837,396 shares of company stock valued at $114,276,032. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

