Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,531 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.42.

Shares of NFLX opened at $491.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

