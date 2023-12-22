Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

