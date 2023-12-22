Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

SPG stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

