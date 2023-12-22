Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $314,712,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after buying an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $167.63 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

