Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in RH by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in RH by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $307.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.29 and a 200 day moving average of $301.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 33,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $10,423,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $312.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

