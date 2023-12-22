Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $290.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $298.27.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

