Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,236 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

