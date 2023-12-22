Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 141 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $105.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

