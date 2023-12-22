Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 797 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $711,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

