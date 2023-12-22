Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veracyte

Veracyte Price Performance

Shares of VCYT opened at $28.01 on Friday. Veracyte has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 11.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Veracyte by 24.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.