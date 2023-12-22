Viad (NYSE:VVI) Shares Gap Up to $36.30

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.30, but opened at $37.05. Viad shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 12,885 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Viad Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $775.09 million, a P/E ratio of 137.23, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Viad had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viad

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $470,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,530.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viad

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Viad by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viad by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Viad by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

