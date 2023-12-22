Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.1% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

NYSE:V opened at $259.54 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $263.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $476.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

