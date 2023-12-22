Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

