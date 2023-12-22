Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.50. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
