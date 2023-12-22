Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.55.

NYSE VNO opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $768,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $633,000. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

