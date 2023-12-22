vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTFree Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

