vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.