Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at $35,748,904,258.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

