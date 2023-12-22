Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

